1.) The Wall That Heals still seeking volunteers
Athens County is counting down the days when Athens, Oh will be hosting the Vietnam replica “The Wall That Heals” from July 29th to August 1st on the grounds of Ohio University Convocation Center. They are still recruiting and accepting volunteers to assist their visitors and veteran’s families as their visit The Wall and The Mobile Education Center. If you are interested in volunteering you can email amys@athensohio.com or visit and schedule at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go10cOc45aeab2ba1fbc52-thewall
2.) Columbus Zoo free for active duty military and veterans this week
The Columbus Zoo is offering free admission to their park to current former members of the United States armed forces until July 11. Those interested only need to present their military ID at the gate.
The Zoo will accept drivers licenses that delineate military status or or a copy of your DD 214 will also be accepted.
3.) Food distribution July 15
SEO Foodbank will be having a food distribution at the Athens County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Food will be distributed to residents of Athens County. The Athens City-County Health Department will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to attendees who wish to receive one.
{span}Pre-registration is required! To register, please visit{/span} {span}{a class=”oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl py34i1dx gpro0wi8” tabindex=”0” href=”https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Ffreshtrak.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3rRIdaGYDiHTRNXtAqx_j6BO8IPjF3a145Xh70yOQ54cCrALvh8a7Q2FY&h=AT0K2yDJ3pJrSmsAN4bxirUtlGUoJ7dsOGW8TEXpQVozBUrTk616eGk0vxCCAP8Qfe7Np-7zeSzIFfKZR_bKyhnJGHVDKrx6BIkD6m_KE2l_NKtXS6X19Jb9uz8Z_qidjQKCmTZU0g&__tn__=-UK-y-R&c[0]=AT37MkD7y1D8L2TBggo5koAfvM7yeZMlXrKXQznzTfRYrs3xit_fym4V3wd2TA47qeeK-SOiTYv9g4l4-52hxLdm1u_Uiy_ZPjRnKXjkVK72aA0Uo-zEnu8mjuNo7l-LSRuEfFVj4lFgSO89AiG80Th44CDNrv9rsz_DBs8M21uIEgfXnWem_X00hK2ik8j5quLYxmk4AiMNK4yfgqSrm72yoB2ERonYVR0pNLTGYQ” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”}freshtrak.com{/a}{/span} {span}and enter your Athens County Zip code.{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.