1. COVID-19 Update. In Athens County, 4,650 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (6 new cases) and 47 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are roughly 302 known active cases in Athens County. There are now 972,605 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 16,750 deaths.
2. National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Every March the nation celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The month was first recognized in 1987 to "increase public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities" and to provide the "encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential."
3. Today in history. On March 4, 1789, in New York City, the first Congress of the United States, consisting of nine senators and 13 representatives, met and officially put the United States Constitution into practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.