1.) Mobile food pantry event scheduled
The next Athens County Food Pantry On the Road event will be in Albany at the Alexander School Complex on May 8th starting at 1 p.m. For more information and to receive food, register online at https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/food-aid-AlbanyMay2021 Registration closes May 1st at midnight. Registration for each distribution is separate and opens 3 weeks before the event, and closes one week before.
2.) Blood drives planned Tuesday and Thursday
The Athens County chapter of The American Red Cross is planning two blood drives for Tuesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 22, at the Red Cross office in the conference room on 100 May Avenue in Athens. The Tuesday drive is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the Thursday drive is from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Five $1,000 e-gift cards will be raffled off to those who donate blood.
Sign up here: redcrossblood.org/give
3.) COVID-19 Update
In Athens County, 5,038 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (32 new cases including Sat. & Sun.) and 56 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 160 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,054,807 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,991 COVID-related deaths.
