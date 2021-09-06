1.) COVID-19 Update
An average of 63 cases per day were reported in Athens County the past week, a 369 percent increase from the average two weeks ago, The New York Times reported. Five people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 11 residents have been infected, a total of 6,170 reported cases. Right now, Athens County is at an extremely high risk for unvaccinated people.
2.) Plains Lion Cruise-in on Court Street this Friday
The Plains' Lion Club will be having a cruise-in for classic cars on Sept. 10, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you have a classic car or would like to see the collection of cars, you are encouraged to attend.
3.) Tickets on sale for 2021 Ohio Pawpaw Festival
The 23rd Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival will be held Sept. 17 to 19. Tickets are available on the festival's website;
Weekend pass is $50; Friday only pass is $15; Saturday only pass is $20; Sunday only pass is $15. Kids aged 12 and under are free. Discount offered to active duty military and seniors. Parking is free.
Electric camping sites at Lake Snowden are sold out. Limited tent only camping will be available for a flat rate of $20 per tent for the entire weekend. This is on a first-come, first-served basis, and reservations only can be made by calling the Lake Snowden park office at 740-698-6373.
