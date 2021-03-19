1. Obama picks OU. Everyone filled out their March Madness brackets this week, including former President Barack Obama. Much to the delight of Ohio University fans, Obama picked OU to get to the Sweet 16. He then predicts that OU will fall to Gonzaga university. What about you? Do your picks line up with the former president, or do you have OU going all the way?
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,743 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (three new cases) and 52 total deaths (two additional on the dashboard) have been reported to date. Currently, there are 109 active cases in Athens County. There are now 997,336 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,340 deaths.
3. First day of spring! Winter is finally over...according to the calendar at least. March 20 marks the first day of spring. The long winter is over and it seems that sunny days and warm weather are ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.