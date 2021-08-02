1.) Ohio special election Tuesday
Tuesday is primary election day for the Ohio 15th Congressional District special election. There are 11 Republican candidates seeking a spot in the Nov. 2 general election, and two Democrat.
If you are registered to vote and wish to do so in a partisan primary, you can find your polling location at VoteOhio.com.
2.) National Farmers Market week
Celebrate national Farmers Market Week at the Athens Farmers Market on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 7 from from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be live music, kids activities, a visit from Rufus on Wednesday, give aways and more. SNAP and EBT accepted.
3.) Nelsonville Green Team to clean Nelsonville Aug 8.
The Nelsonville Green Team will be doing a cleanup on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. The group will be cleaning up around the public square. With The Parade of The Hills Festival approaching, the Green Team wants Nelsonville to look it’s best. Nelsonville Rotary Club members will also be out and cleaning up along Canal Street.
The group is seeking volunteers 18 and older. Volunteers will need to physically able to pull weeds and perform general clean up tasks.
Anyone having questions can contact Nan Shafer by Email at Nanniegoat811@hotmail. The group looks forward to a great turn out.
