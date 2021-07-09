1.) On this day in history
On this day in American history in 1919, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson personally presented the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate, all but finalizing the American involvement in The Great War. The Treaty of Versailles would then set the scene for the emergence of a Second World War decades later.
2.) The Wall That Heals still needs volunteers
Athens County is counting down the days when Athens, Oh will be hosting the Vietnam replica “The Wall That Heals” from July 29th to August 1st on the grounds of Ohio University Convocation Center. Organizers are still recruiting and accepting volunteers to assist the visitors and veteran’s families as they visit The Wall and The Moblie Education Center. The Wall That Heals is open 24 hours a day and we still have spots available for all shifts. If you are interested in volunteering you can email amys@athensohio.com or visit and schedule at:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45aeab2ba1fbc52-thewall
3.) York Township Fire Chief retiring
York Township announced Friday that Firefighter/Fire Chief Brian Robertson was retiring from his role. A Facebook post states “he will be missed and his replacement has big shows to fill. He has reached a milestone that we all try and make it to. He will spend a lot of time with his family and I’m sure that we will see him somewhere else in a big way.”
