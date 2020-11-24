1. Masks for seniors. Free disposable masks for senior citizens and their families are available leading up to Thanksgiving Day. The masks are available at the Athens Community Center on East State Street. For more information, see A3.
2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 1,845 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 380 known active cases and 1,461 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Nov. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are now 363,304 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 6,020 deaths.
3. Thanksgiving tip. If your turkey is frozen, don’t forget to take it out of the freezer to start to thaw with enough time ahead of Thanksgiving. Some large turkeys may even need two days to thaw in the refrigerator.
