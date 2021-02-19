1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,505 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (25 new cases) and 30 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 455 known active cases and 4,020 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 949,695 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 16,693 deaths.
2. Food distribution at the fairgrounds. The Athens Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be distributing boxes of fresh food at the Athens County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m.. No ID or paperwork is required for food.
3. John Glenn makes history. Today marks the anniversary of a historic first by one of Ohio's most famous sons. On Feb. 20, 1962, John Glenn flew the Friendship 7 mission, becoming the first American to orbit the Earth, the third American and fifth person in history to be in space.
