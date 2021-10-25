The Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services “317” Board will seek to renew its 1 mill, 10-year property tax levy on Nov. 2. The levy, which will not raise taxes regardless of whether property owners have seen an increase in their property values, supports more than 50 area non-profits and programs related to mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery.
In Athens County alone, the 317 Board funds the following programs and agencies:
- Adam-Amanda Rehabilitation Center
- Athens County Suicide Prevention Coalition
- Athens HOPE
- Athens Overdose Outreach Programs
- Athens Photographic Project
- Bassett House
- Briggs House
- Carlson Center
- Connett Road Group Home
- Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training
- Drug Court Programs in Athens County
- Health Recovery Services
- Health Recovery Services Prevention Programming
- Hopewell Health Centers
- Hopewell Health Centers and Athens County EMS Mobile Crisis Team
- Hopewell Health Centers Crisis Call Line and Assessment
- Hopewell Health Centers Trauma-Informed Schools Program
- Integrated Services for Behavioral Health
- John W. Clem House
- Mike’s Bridge House
- My Sister’s Place
- NAMI Athens
- Rural Action
- Rural Women’s Recovery Program
- Serenity Grove
- Sojourners Care Network
- Southeast Ohio Regional Jail
- TASC of Southeast Ohio
- The Gathering Place
- The Hive
- Tomcat Bridgebuilders
“Our levy allows us the flexibility to use local money to solve local problems,” says Executive Director Diane Pfaff. “We hope that the community will continue to support these essential services.”
Voters registered in Athens County can vote early at the board of elections Monday, Oct. 25 through Monday, Nov. 1. Those who plan to vote on election day can call the board of elections or visit VoteOhio.gov to confirm their polling place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.