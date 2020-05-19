Activities at the meeting: The club met via Zoom due to the pandemic. Casey Morrison led the pledge of allegiance and Parker Handley led the 4-H pledge. Sydney Handley volunteered to help the Historian with taking pictures and with the scrapbook. Parker suggested club members pick up trash in their neighborhood as a community service project. We are collecting plastic lids to help get a recycled bench for the fairgrounds so members can save lids they find for this. Vice President Faye Soluna asked for fair theme ideas. Faye led an icebreaker game. Advisor Lisa Dael reminded members to get their books if they don’t have them yet and have the front part of the book finished by the next meeting. Sydney led a game of Simon Says at the end of the meeting.
4-H Club news report: Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces
- By Club Reporter Casey Morrison
