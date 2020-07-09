Even though 4-H dog exhibitors are not permitted to compete in face-to-face dog shows this summer due to COVID-19, 4-H clubs from Athens and Butler counties have offered virtual dog fun shows for 4-H dog exhibitors in Ohio. The Lucky Fours 4-H Club from Athens County hosted one of the shows, offering 4-Hers an opportunity to show their dogs and get feedback from experienced judges. The club donated all proceeds to the Ohio 4-H Camp Fund.
Two Lucky Fours 4-H Club members participated in the Lucky Fours fun match and earned several awards. With her dog, Buddy, Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, 12, was the High Point Award winner, placing 1st in You and Your Dog, Junior B; 1st in Pre-Novice; 2nd in Showmanship, Junior B, and 4th in Rally, Novice B. Caden Cline, 13, placed 1st (with his dog, Nimus) and 3rd (with his dog, Bear) in Rally Novice B; 1st in Novice B (with Bear); 2nd in Pre-Novice (with Nimus), and 2nd in Showmanship, Intermediate B (with Nimus).
Caden and Ellie-Kate also participated in virtual dog fun matches sponsored by the Paw Pals 4-H Club in Butler County. Caden showed his dogs in the second Paw Pals show, placing 1st in Pre-Novice with Nimus, 2nd in Novice B with Bear, and 4th in Showmanship, Intermediate B with Nimus.
Ellie-Kate participated in the third and fourth Paw Pals 4-H Club virtual dog fun matches with her dog, Buddy. In the third show, the pair placed 1st in You and Your Dog, Junior B; 3rd place in Rally Novice B, and 4th place in Pre-Novice. In the fourth Paw Pals show, they placed 1st in Pre-Novice; 2nd in You and Your Dog, Junior B, and 6th in Showmanship, Junior B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.