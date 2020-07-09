Even though 4-H dog exhibitors are not permitted to compete in face-to-face dog shows this summer due to COVID-19, 4-H clubs from Athens and Butler counties have offered virtual dog fun shows for 4-H dog exhibitors in Ohio. The Lucky Fours 4-H Club from Athens County hosted one of the shows, offering 4-Hers an opportunity to show their dogs and get feedback from experienced judges. The club donated all proceeds to the Ohio 4-H Camp Fund.

Two Lucky Fours 4-H Club members participated in the Lucky Fours fun match and earned several awards. With her dog, Buddy, Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, 12, was the High Point Award winner, placing 1st in You and Your Dog, Junior B; 1st in Pre-Novice; 2nd in Showmanship, Junior B, and 4th in Rally, Novice B. Caden Cline, 13, placed 1st (with his dog, Nimus) and 3rd (with his dog, Bear) in Rally Novice B; 1st in Novice B (with Bear); 2nd in Pre-Novice (with Nimus), and 2nd in Showmanship, Intermediate B (with Nimus).

Caden and Ellie-Kate also participated in virtual dog fun matches sponsored by the Paw Pals 4-H Club in Butler County. Caden showed his dogs in the second Paw Pals show, placing 1st in Pre-Novice with Nimus, 2nd in Novice B with Bear, and 4th in Showmanship, Intermediate B with Nimus.

Ellie-Kate participated in the third and fourth Paw Pals 4-H Club virtual dog fun matches with her dog, Buddy. In the third show, the pair placed 1st in You and Your Dog, Junior B; 3rd place in Rally Novice B, and 4th place in Pre-Novice. In the fourth Paw Pals show, they placed 1st in Pre-Novice; 2nd in You and Your Dog, Junior B, and 6th in Showmanship, Junior B.

