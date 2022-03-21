ATHENS — The Lucky Fours 4-H Club met recently to elect officers and make plans for the year.
Newly elected officers include James Sheets, president; Addie McGarry, vice president; Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, treasurer; Leah Swatzel, secretary; Macie Hubbard, health and safety officer; Leah Drogula and Mia Szewczyk; community service officer, Alden Laipply, and public relations officer, Avery Brooks.
The club made plans for a community service project, discussed a possible fundraiser, emphasized upcoming deadlines, and enjoyed a few games. The club’s health and safety skit team also began preparations for 2022 competition.
The Lucky Fours 4-H Club still welcomes new members. The club is a general 4-H club with several members taking dog, rabbit, poultry, and a variety of still projects.
The 4-H enrollment deadline is rapidly approaching, with April 1 as the last day to enroll for the 2022 4-H year. For more information about our club, please contact Christie Beck, club adviser.
