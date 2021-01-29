NELSONVILLE – Even with all games and matches canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hocking College Athletic Department set a record in the recently ended autumn 2020 semester.
A record forty-two of the two-year college’s student-athletes achieved All-Academic status — the most in the five-year history of athletics at Hocking College. To be a Hocking College all-academic student-athlete, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher in the autumn 2020 semester.
“We are proud of this list of 42 student-athletes who have been given All-Academic status,” Craig Moore, assistant athletic director, said. “Not only is this a record for our department, but it’s a credit to the hard work of all our student-athletes and coaches, faculty and staff throughout the college. We are looking forward to the growth and continued successes of the department and student-athletes.”
Student-athletes making All-Academic status are listed below with their sport or sports. Student-athletes marked with an asterisk earned a perfect 4.0 GPA:
• Savannah Henderson*, archery
• Austin Schauer*, archery
• John Shiflet*, archery
• Alex Spondike, archery and equestrian
• Emma Smith, archery
• Cole Lubergh, archery
• Matt Santurello, archery
• Logan Rider, archery
• Gabriel Allen, cheerleading
• Kylee Cessna*, equestrian
• Marcus Perko, equestrian
• Adam McCutcheon* esports
• Kathryn Kozel, esports
• Sarah Farmer, esports
• Dylan Stinson, esports and football
• Ethan Snyder, esports
• Trevor Thomas, esports
• Jeff Aime, men’s basketball
• Ryan Archey, men’s basketball
• Elijah Priest, men’s basketball
• Nicholas Lutz, men’s basketball
• Ellis Grizenko*, football
• Joe Hubschman, football
• Christian Easton, football
• Kris Bowman, football
• Tyler Crotinger, football
• Brayden O’Dell, football
• Jaylon Jackson, football
• Jawan Showers, football
• Kenyadus Hollins, football
• Gregory Lincoln, football
• Heshimu North, football
• Cameron Williams, football
• Josiah Price, football
• Quantre Miles, football
• Brodie Thompson, football
• Aleesha Tingler, women’s basketball
• Peyton Campbell, women’s basketball
• Alexandra Schostek, women’s basketball
• India Armour, volleyball
• Mauricea Crouch, volleyball
Hocking offers varsity athletic experiences in 10 sports: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, archery, cheerleading, esports and equestrian. Hocking College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference.
