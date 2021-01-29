NELSONVILLE – Even with all games and matches canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hocking College Athletic Department set a record in the recently ended autumn 2020 semester.

A record forty-two of the two-year college’s student-athletes achieved All-Academic status — the most in the five-year history of athletics at Hocking College. To be a Hocking College all-academic student-athlete, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher in the autumn 2020 semester.

“We are proud of this list of 42 student-athletes who have been given All-Academic status,” Craig Moore, assistant athletic director, said. “Not only is this a record for our department, but it’s a credit to the hard work of all our student-athletes and coaches, faculty and staff throughout the college. We are looking forward to the growth and continued successes of the department and student-athletes.”

Student-athletes making All-Academic status are listed below with their sport or sports. Student-athletes marked with an asterisk earned a perfect 4.0 GPA:

• Savannah Henderson*, archery

• Austin Schauer*, archery

• John Shiflet*, archery

• Alex Spondike, archery and equestrian

• Emma Smith, archery

• Cole Lubergh, archery

• Matt Santurello, archery

• Logan Rider, archery

• Gabriel Allen, cheerleading

• Kylee Cessna*, equestrian

• Marcus Perko, equestrian

• Adam McCutcheon* esports

• Kathryn Kozel, esports

• Sarah Farmer, esports

• Dylan Stinson, esports and football

• Ethan Snyder, esports

• Trevor Thomas, esports

• Jeff Aime, men’s basketball

• Ryan Archey, men’s basketball

• Elijah Priest, men’s basketball

• Nicholas Lutz, men’s basketball

• Ellis Grizenko*, football

• Joe Hubschman, football

• Christian Easton, football

• Kris Bowman, football

• Tyler Crotinger, football

• Brayden O’Dell, football

• Jaylon Jackson, football

• Jawan Showers, football

• Kenyadus Hollins, football

• Gregory Lincoln, football

• Heshimu North, football

• Cameron Williams, football

• Josiah Price, football

• Quantre Miles, football

• Brodie Thompson, football

• Aleesha Tingler, women’s basketball

• Peyton Campbell, women’s basketball

• Alexandra Schostek, women’s basketball

• India Armour, volleyball

• Mauricea Crouch, volleyball

Hocking offers varsity athletic experiences in 10 sports: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, archery, cheerleading, esports and equestrian. Hocking College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference.


Recommended for you

Load comments