Welcome to the fourth annual Athens Messenger Newspaper Trivia Quiz. We hope you’ve been reading the news in 2020. If not, we hope you’re a good guesser.
As is tradition, the questions will start out easy and get more difficult as we go along. We encourage you to challenge your friends and family to see who gets the most right. Make sure to count up your scores at the end.
1. This year OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital became one of the first hospitals in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. What month did this occur?
A) July
B) October
C) December
D) November
2. One of the contested races in the November election was Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division. Which candidate won the seat?
A) Ken Ryan
B) Ron Hood
C) Charlie Adkins
D) Zachary Saunders
3. What NFL team did local favorite Joe Burrow sign with?
A) The Green Bay Packers
B) Cleveland Browns
C) Seattle Seahawks
D) Cincinnati Bengals
4. What month was the first case of COVID-19 reported in Athens County?
A) February
B) March
C) April
D) May
5. Speaker of the Ohio House of Representative Larry Householder was arrested in July on charges related to what?
A) Racketeering
B) Money laundering
C) Murder
D) Fraud
6. A construction project on a busy road in Athens caused a detour and an extended commute for a large part of the year. What road was the construction on?
A) State Street
B) Richland Avenue
C) W. Union Street
D) University Terrace
7. A string of specific thefts occurred in Athens County this year. What item was commonly reported as stolen in 2020?
A) Leaf-blower
B) Tires
C) Catalytic Converters
D) Chainsaws
8. Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson tendered his resignation in June 2020, who served as interim police chief, going on to be named to the position permanently in December?
A) Scott Frank
B) Taylor Sappington
C) Scott Fitch
D) Tony Dunfee
9. “Jews along the Hocking,” a paper published about the Jewish History of Athens County was written by Austin Reid. Reid spoke to the Messenger about his family who lived in Athens County. Where did his family live?
A) Nelsonville
B) Guysville
C) Athens
D) Coolville
10. Madison Booth, a senior setter for Nelsonville-York’s volleyball team reached a major milestone in N-Y’s win over the Wellston Golden Rockets in September. What was her achievement?
A) Most career wins
B) 1,000th dig
C) 1,000th career assist
D) 500th point
11. The 10th anniversary of the storm that ripped through large swaths of Athens County was this year. What sport was being played at Athens High School when the storm hit and destroyed much of the school property?
A) Football
B) Softball
C) Track
D) Soccer
12. Which two Ohio University residence halls were quarantined in mid-October for students testing positive for COVID-19?
A) Jefferson and Tiffin
B) Biddle and Read
C) Perkins and Tiffin
D) Adams and True
