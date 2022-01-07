ALBANY — The fourth annual Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Snowden in Albany has been scheduled for Feb. 12 starting at 10 a.m.
Teams and individuals will be assigned a specific dip time to allow for social distancing.
Costs vary by how far a plunger wants to go in and their age. A full dip costs $40 per adult with children aged 5 to 15 costing $15. Those willing to dip their toes in but not take the full plunge will be set back $25. A team of ten can sign up at a cost of $300 total, saving $10 per individual.
All proceeds go to the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Registration can be done at www.athenscbdd.org/polarbearplunge2022 or in person at any Hocking Valley branch or WSEO 107.7 radio station. Registration is due by Feb. 4 to receive a t-shirt but can be done the day of as well.
Anyone with questions can contact Brian Johnson at 740-856-9404.
