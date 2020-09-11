Deedee (retired educator) and Tim (retired social worker) Dransfield of Athens celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Their children are Craig of Millfield and daughter, Kirsten of Athens. They were married at Bethel Lutheran church in Canton, OH. The couple resides at 27 Avon Place, Athens, OH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.