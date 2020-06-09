Roger and Carol Fraley Escue, of Grove City, OH, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Carol is a retired Customer Service Representative from Nationwide Insurance and Roger is retired from Treelawn Ltd. 

The couple have five children, Travis (Stephanie) Escue, Alisha (Phillip) Hopkins, and Amber Escue all of Grove City, OH, Aaron (Mary) Escue of Albany, and Caleb (Jessica) Escue of Bellefontaine, OH. The couple also have 12 grandchildren. 

The anniversary was celebrated with friends and family at a party hosted by daughters Alisha Hopkins and Stephanie Escue at Alisha's home. 

