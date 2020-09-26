Mark and Karon (Juniper) Fick, of Nelsonville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6. Due to COVID-19 a celebration will take place at a later date.
Both Mark and Karon are retired, having worked with Hocking College and the State of Ohio. Karon gave 35 years of service and Mark gave 30 years of service.
Together the two have one son, Brice (Lori) Fick of Nelsonville; and two grandchildren, Jordan, who attends Otterbein, and Sidney, who attends Ohio University.
