Courtney Camille Midkiff and C. Carson Midkiff are honored to announce the golden wedding anniversary of their parents Cecil and Emilia (Millie Legar) Midkiff, who were married on Nov. 29, 1970 at the Trinity Congregational Church in Pomeroy, OH by the late Rev. Wilbur Perrin. Members of the wedding party included Mary (Midkiff) Smith, Sherry (formerly Welker) Knight, the late Maria (Legar) Lowe, Sherry (Mitch) Garnes, Jackie (Gilkey) Davies, Rodney Gilkey, Guy Sargent, the late Dennis Gilkey, Chuck Legar and Mark Mitch.
Cecil is the son of the late Ziba and Sylvia Midkiff and Millie is the daughter of the late Charles and Palmira Legar. The couple graduated from Pomeroy High School (PHS) in 1967 (from the last graduating class of PHS). Cecil is a US Army Veteran serving from 1969-1970 with two months of service in Vietnam. He retired from United Parcel Service in 2007 after a 30-year career of safe driving. Millie retired from the banking industry in 2004 following a 37-year career that began at the Pomeroy National Bank immediately upon high school graduation. The Midkiffs welcomed grandson Porter Thomas Midkiff in 2011.
Cecil and Millie reside at 39501 Hemlock Grove Rd. Pomeroy, OH 45769. There will be no formal observance because of the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic; meanwhile, cards and well wishes are greatly appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.