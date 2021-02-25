Athens residents Llewelyn and Patti (Wright) Weaver celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married March 6, 1971, at the United Methodist Church, Coolville, Ohio, by the Rev. Roy Rose.
Llewelyn is the son of the late Blake and Joanna Weaver. Patti is the daughter of the late Harry and Lody Wright. The couple have five children, Dawn (Antoine) Graham of Virginia, Tara (Keith) Harms of Illinois, Jason (Alicia) Weaver of South Carolina, Patrick Weaver of Illinois, and Jared Weaver (deceased). The couple also has eight grandchildren.
The couple are both 1970 Federal-Hocking graduates. Llewelyn retired from the U.S. Air Force, and Patti retired from federal civil service.
The couple will celebrate with an open house on March 6, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at the Coolville United Methodist Church Reception Hall. They request gifts be omitted, but cards are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.