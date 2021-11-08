Ned Swindell will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Nov. 24. His family is hoping to flood his mailbox with cards.
Anyone interested in wishing Ned a a happy birthday can mail a card to 42410 Bearwallow Ridge Road, Shade, Ohio 45775.
