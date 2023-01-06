NELSONVILLE — The Athenian Berean Community (ABC) Players are getting ready to put on a show that features an Oscar-nominated tune that has been a karaoke staple since 1980.
On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, auditions for 9 to 5:The Musical will be held at Stuart’s Opera House, located at 52 public Square, Nelsonville, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Featuring music and lyrics by country-music legend, Dolly Parton, the show is a musical version of the 1980 comedy that starred Lilly Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Parton in her feature film acting debut.
The plot follows the efforts of three female employees of Consolidated Industries. There’s company veteran, Violet, office newcomer Judy and secretary Doralee, all of whom work for a sneaky snake of a boss, named, “Franklin Hart Jr.”
When Violet is — once again — passed over for a long-overdue promotion, this leads to a confrontation with her male chauvinist boss. Their heated exchange sets the stage for an office revolt that pulls all three women into a plot of get the better of Mr. Hart.
This production is being directed by Kit Parsons. 9 to 5:The Musical marks Parson’s 17th time helming an ABC Players production.He stated, “This show has six lead characters and about seven-to-eight smaller speaking parts that are all adults.”
Parson’s noted that, “Anyone who auditions will need to perform a scene and sing. But, no one needs to have any sort of acting experience. We really want to try and keep the auditions fun, and not have then be too stressful.”
He encourages anyone planning to audition for the show to visit abcplayers.org and read the audition information and character descriptions beforehand to become more familiar with the show.
Parsons noted, “They’ll be some movement in 9 to 5. But, I wouldn’t call this show a big dancing kind of musical.”
The choreography for 9 to 5:The Musical will be conceived by Parson’s wife-and frequent theatrical collaborator-Alexis.
This production will involve 7-8 weeks of rehearsal, followed by two sets of performances on March 17-19 and from March 24-26.
Parson’s describes himself as “an actor’s director.” He elaborated, “I see every show I’m involved in as a collaborative effort. That means that I don’t have to person who comes up with all the ideas, and I’ll recognize the ideas that work regardless of who they came from.”
According to www.imdb.com., the film version of 9 to 5 was the 23rd most popular film of 1980 and earned Parton a Best Original Song Oscar-nomination.
The movie also inspired two television series. The first starred Rite Moreno and ran on ABC from 1982-1983. The second syndicated version ran from 1986-1988 and featured Parton’s sister, Stella.
9 to 5: The Musical opened on Broadway in 2009. That production starred actress, Alison Janney and was nominated for 4 Tony Awards-including a Best Original Score nomination for Parton.
