Alexander FFA held their 91st Annual Banquet on Sunday April, 25. The Chapter held this banquet to honor its members and community members that have helped the chapter throughout the 2020-2021 year.
It was the first banquet to be held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet had to be held a little different than in past years. The Alexander FFA Alumni, Past FFA Presidents, Members of FFA and their families were invited to attend the banquet which officially began at 5 pm. Alexander FFA Alumni provided a delicious baked steak dinner for all that attended the banquet.
During the banquet, several members of the Alexander FFA and the people that helped support them were called on stage to be recognized. The Top FFA Points (Points are earned through participating in FFA events/activities throughout the school year) were awarded as follows: Halee Robinson in 1st, Ellie Day in 2nd and Darian Lallier in 3rd.
Various members of the Alexander FFA have put in hard work and have been recognized for that. Recipients of the Discovery FFA Degree (Degree you can earn as an 8th grader) were Madelyn Brooks, Olivia Burton, Sidney Dotson, Addisyn Evans, Gibb Gambill, Destiny Reasoner, Trent Schaad, Anthony Smart, Chelsey Waldron, Micheal Wayne, Elyse Atha, Megan Cheadle, Jackson Ford, Kaitlynn Green, Kaylee Johnson, Brayden Marcum, McKenna Moore, Caitlin Taylor, Isaac Waller, Rila Boyle, Hayden Lutz, Bryce Robinson, Carson Tolley, Jaylee Pennington. The Star Discovery FFA Degree was awarded to Megan Cheadle.
Greenhand FFA Degree (first degree earned for your first year in FFA) recipients were Mason Arbaugh, Mike Arthur, Avery Bailey, Jarrod Brooks, Tyler Brooks, Rylee Bush, Julianna Cain, Byson Carsey, Rachel Cheadle, Ryan Collins, Ellie Day, Addison Dorst, Marissa Green, Sarah Harris, Jackson Jordan, Darian Lallier, Wyatt Layton, Jordan Marcum, Kara Meeks, Brody Montgomery, Doris Morgan, Matthew Morris, Camron Oberholzer, Kyle Pack, Dylan Phillips, Ryleigh Ryder, Alyse Smith, Monica Thompson, Jared Truax, Braidin Tuttle,Tyler Wallace. The Star FFA Greenhand was awarded to Darien Lallier. Chapter FFA Degree (2nd degree earned as a member) recipients were Eden Scali, Jaycie Jordan Ashton Bean, Brock Shaner, Landon Atha, Derek Mace, Sydney Arthur, Olivia Dorst. The Star Chapter was awarded to Ashton Bean.
The Ohio FFA Degree (highest degree you can earn at the state level) was awarded to Drew Harris. Drew will be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention on April 29, 2021. The American FFA Degree, which is the highest degree a member can earn at the National level that less than 1% of members achieve, was Jaden Jordan and Jacob Jordan. Jaden and Jacob will receive this degree at the National FFA Convention in October of 2021.
Some of the other awards that members earned included: Cody Keefer was awarded for Outstanding Senior Award and Outstanding Junior Award was given to Ben Sanders. Scholastic Winners (Top GPA in each grade level) were Abby Sanders and Isaac Waller in 8th grade, Tyler
Wallace in 9th grade, Olivia Dorst in 10th grade, Emma Pennington in 11th grade and Drew Harris in 12th grade. Outstanding Entrepreneurship SAE was awarded to Jaycie Jordan and Outstanding Placement SAE was awarded to Cody Keefer.
Many members of Alexander FFA have participated in Career Development Events throughout the school year. These events were adjusted due to covid restrictions but even though that was a challenge some of these events included Ag Sales which was done by Ellie Day, Cody Keefer, Trey Meadows, Darian Lallier, Brock Shaner, and Ben Sanders. Job Interview CDE participants were Ellie Day, Derek Mace, Cody Keefer, Ashton Bean, Halee Robinson.
The Alexander FFA banquet was an event after a hard year that turned out to be a great success and a demonstration of how hard everyone has worked this past year. This was an event held to give an official gathering to the alumni and students and families within the chapter.
Alexander FFA would like to thank everyone that attended and that helped make this event possible. We are looking forward to next years banquet already!
