A Birthday card shower to honor Wilbur Conkey's 95th birthday, on Jan. 20, 2021 is being given by his friend, Diane Reeves. Please mail birthday cards to Wilbur Conkey, c/o Close to Home, 5176 Washington Rd. Albany, Oh 45710.
Wilbur has lived in Albany most of his life and had worked at McBee's, Pepsi Plant, Area service stations, had his own garage and retired from Alexander School System. He is a 65 year Mason and has been a Scout Leader for Albany youth. Been President of Athens Genealogical Society and on the board of Athens County Historical Society (now known as Southeast Ohio Historical Center). He is also a charter member of the Albany Volunteer Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.