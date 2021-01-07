A Birthday card shower to honor Wilbur Conkey's 95th birthday, on Jan. 20, 2021 is being given by his friend, Diane Reeves. Please mail birthday cards to Wilbur Conkey, c/o Close to Home, 5176 Washington Rd. Albany, Oh 45710.

Wilbur has lived in Albany most of his life and had worked at McBee's, Pepsi Plant, Area service stations, had his own garage and retired from Alexander School System. He is a 65 year Mason and has been a Scout Leader for Albany youth. Been President of Athens Genealogical Society and on the board of Athens County Historical Society (now known as Southeast Ohio Historical Center). He is also a charter member of the Albany Volunteer Fire Department.


