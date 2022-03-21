THE PLAINS — A new musical trio is to come to Athens County and bringing beats with them.
The Kate Hinote Trio is a contemporary folk ensemble based out of the Detroit area, featuring Kate Hinote on vocals, Matthew Parmenter on violin and David Johnson on acoustic guitar.
The Trio performs predominantly original material, while weaving in select retro and modern covers that showcase their unique sound and sensibilities.
Detroit area journalist, Jeff Milo, describes Hinote's voice as "cinematic and operatic, a mood-setting, mellifluous intonation that fits inside candle-lit lounges, late summer night fever dreams or as a torch song from a surreal soundtrack."
John Sinkevics of Local Spins and WYCE in Grand Rapids, Mich., describes the trio as a “new indie-folk/prog-folk trio which manages to not only retain and showcase Hinote’s haunting, mesmerizing vocals, but centers them in a fetching, gorgeously arranged acoustic pillow.”
Released in March 2021, the Trio’s debut album, Near, was recorded at Tempermill Studios in Ferndale, Mich. with recording engineer, Tony Hamera, Hinote’s longtime bandmate, writing partner and husband.
The album includes songs co-written by Hinote for other projects she has fronted, including alt-country turned psych-rock outfit, The Blueflowers, as well as songs gifted to Hinote or borrowed for this album from other Detroit-based songwriters, including Matthew Smith, Emily Rose, Don Duprie and Alison Lewis, Anthony Retka, Duende, and Jaye Allen Thomas.
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Parmenter (front man of prog-rock band Discipline), whose expressive and melodic violin provides the perfect accompaniment to Hinote’s voice, also contributed a song of his own to the album in the dramatic closer, Some Fear Growing Old.
The previously released single, Moon Draws Water, for which Johnson (The Blueflowers) has co-writing credit, is an example of Johnson’s ability to form a unique and solid foundation for Hinote to deliver each song with care. Near also unveils the first songwriting collaboration for Hinote and Parmenter, the prog-folk track, Where You Dream Now.
Though this album is acoustic and melody-driven at its core, Hinote has always struggled fitting into the confines of genre and this album is no exception. The moodiness that Hinote has been channeling with her songs, voice and delivery for years is still here, highlighted further by the contributions from other songwriters, making for an eclectic collection.
Near provides an introduction to the Kate Hinote Trio’s live sound, combining brooding, intimate and reflective moments, with drama that arrests one’s attention.
The Trio thrives on the excitement of performing live to connect with long time friends and new listeners, and is currently expanding their performance radius within Michigan and beyond. To learn more, visit www.katehinote.com.
The Kate Hinote Trio is to perform at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, on Saturday, May 7 from 6-9 p.m.
