Ohio's annual sales tax holiday will take place this weekend from Aug. 6-8 and will include items to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.
The holiday marks the weekend where Ohioans will not have to pay state sales and use taxes on clothing items, school supplies and school instructional materials up to a certain price.
State lawmakers created the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
“It’s a tax relief weekend for parents across the state,” said State Rep. Kevin Miller (R-Newark). “I encourage them to get some of that shopping done with the sales and use tax exemptions going on this weekend on all these clothing items and school supplies.”
The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
- Clothing items priced at $75 or less
- School supplies priced at $20 or less
- School instructional materials priced at $20 or less
There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases, as well.
For more information about Ohio's sales tax holiday and qualifying items, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation's website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.
