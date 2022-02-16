ABC Players proudly announce their production of "Sister Act", based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film. Performances will be held from March 18-20 and 25-27 at Stuarts Opera House.
Originally planned for presentation in March 2020 and pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the troupe has been practicing their lines and musical numbers for two years.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for students and are available at Stuarts website and at the door. A $1 per ticket charge is added to online ticket purchases.
Friday and Saturday showings begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Stuarts does require proof of vaccination to attend performances. Guests are also required to be masked.
