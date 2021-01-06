The Athens City Commission on Disabilities is calling all artists in the greater Athens community to submit designs for a new Athena Award. The award is presented each year to recognize those who provide outstanding service on behalf of persons with disabilities. The Commission will accept designs now through January 2021 to the Mayor’s Office, 8 East Washington Street. A panel from our art community will review submissions and choose the design. The selected artist will be announced soon after and will receive a stipend of $1,800 for the design and to produce six physical awards, the first to be presented November 2021. For details on the Award’s vision and requirements, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
