The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines "food insecurity" as "a lack of consistent access to enough food to maintain a healthy active lifestyle."
According to Hunger + Health: Feeding America, in 2020 an estimated one in eight Americans were categorized as being "food insecure." Roughly, this amounted to 38 million Americans - 12 million of which were children.
Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of Athens County Children Services, many children in the area will have a much better chance of not having to go to bed hungry at night-thanks to this organizations 15th Annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Project food drive. (PB & J Project.)
ACCS's Information Officer and Community Events Coordinator, Matthew Starkey, reported that throughout the months of June and July, local residents and businesses can donate jars of peanut butter and jelly at various distribution sites throughout the area every Thursday.
Starkey elaborated that, "the purpose of this program is to address food instability in the area by providing area children with the ingredients they need to make something simple to eat that anyone can make."
Anyone planning to drop of a donation can do so at one of the following distribution sites:
* Alexander Elementary
* Coolville Public Library
* Nelsonville Park (near the pool)
* Trimble Elementary
* Amesville Elementary
* Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center (old Chauncey Elementary)
* The Plains Community Park
These sites will accept donations every Thursday from 11:00a.m- 1:00p.m.
In conjunction, donations can be placed at anytime in the PB & J donation bin located directly outside of Athens County Children Services, Building 10, at 18 Stonybrook Drive.
All donations must still be in their original packaging.
Anyone wishing to make a private financial donation can send a check to ACCS PB & J Project, P.O. Box 1046, Athens. 45701. Also, in the memo section it should be noted that this donation is for the PB & J Project.
Some of the funds raised will be used to provide needy area families with both bread and fresh produce.
Since its creation, ACCS's PB & J Project has been able to help provide food for over 24,000 needy area children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.