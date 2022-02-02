The Athens City-County Health Department is offering free car seat checks for local children to ensure proper safety and installation.
Puffy material coats and loose-fitting harnesses should be avoided. It is best to dress children in lightweight fleece layers for warmth and strap the harness in snuggly.
Anyone interested in the service can call 740-592-4431.
