Scholarship Central began providing ACT preparation classes in 2008. More than 2,600 participating students have seen an average increase of 1.6 points in their composite score, making the investment of time to participate well worth the effort. All students who will be taking the ACT test in June are encouraged to register.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class will utilize Zoom technology. The dates for the sessions are Sundays May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in preparation for the June 13, 2020, ACT test.
Dr. William Stewart has offered ACT Prep classes for 25 years. He volunteers his time to provide instruction for the five-week course. Students who register for the course will receive a copy of the class text, a Scholarship Central packet that includes information on how-to access local scholarships, a test booklet from ACT, and Dr. Stewart’s test preparation tip sheet. Stewart asks participants to have a suitable calculator for class.
Students who are interested in participating should register online at https://forms.gle/4nNJ5UnojyirhMrL6 by Wednesday, April 29, to aid in planning. Students will be required to submit a $20 refundable deposit. Participants who wish to receive a refund on their deposit must attend four of the five sessions and submit their ACT test scores from the June 13 test to Scholarship Central.
Scholarship Central has been able to provide ACT Prep classes through local donations from the Muskingum County Community Foundation, GEAR UP, and thanks to Stewart’s generous commitment to teaching the classes.
Stewart is a graduate of M.I.T., Ohio University, The Ohio State University, and Muskingum University. He has been a college professor at Purdue and the University of Virginia and has taught AP Calculus and Physics at Zanesville High School.
Individuals seeking information or who have questions may contact the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Scholarship Central Program, 534 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. 740-453-5192 www.mccf.org
