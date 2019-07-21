When summer temperatures rise, so can electric bills. AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power company, has a program to help spread the cost of heating and cooling over the whole year so residential customers can avoid seasonal bill increases.
AEP Ohio’s Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan provides monthly payments on a rolling 12-month average. Each month, the oldest bill is removed from the average and the current month’s bill is added. The result is a payment that might go up or down a few dollars but will remain relatively stable each month. AMP does not include a “settle-up” month, unlike the company’s Budget plan, which does.
“Enrolling in AMP provides our customers with more predictable payments, which makes monthly budgeting much easier,” said Katie Grayem, director of customer experience for AEP Ohio. “It’s also a great alternative for our Budget Plan customers who want to avoid large, annual settle-up payments.”
In addition to AMP, AEP Ohio offers a variety of energy efficiency programs to help customers save money and energy this summer, including a Home Energy Profile. This free, online service provides personalized recommendations based on a short survey about your home, appliances and energy use. When customers complete the profile, they receive a free personalized report with energy savings tips and projects.
