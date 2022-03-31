AFAN (Athens Friends and Newcomers) April meeting will be held at the Athens Community Center April 14 at 6 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30. Terrie Perez, an Athens County Master Gardener, will be speaking about container gardening. Topics such as choosing the right container, the right plants for sun or shade, tips for soil and fertilizing and more will be presented.
Watch a live demonstration of her creating two container arrangements that will be given away as door prizes. The dinner that will be offered includes a veggie frittata, chicken salad croissant, salad, dessert and drinks. Dinner/program cost is $12. It is $5 for the program only. Reservations are required no later than 6pm April 10. To reserve, email Jane Newton at janeknewton@gmail.com or call Ruth Fernow at 740-797-0362. You will receive a confirmation.
(0) comments
