Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold their monthly meeting, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Dairy Barn Arts Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the event starting at noon. Our featured speaker is Heather Mitchell, the Volunteer and Training Coordinator at the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens. Heather will speak on “Human Trafficking in Athens County.” The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a non-profit social club for women). Lunch will consist of cannelloni with ricotta cheese and veggies, Italian salad, Italian pastry and drinks. The cost is $11 per person. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 before 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020. Find out more about AFAN by visiting our website at www.athensfriends.com.
