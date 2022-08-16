The Athens County Public Libraries welcomes everyone, including kids who want an after-school snack.
And the Athens Food Rescue (AFR) helps make that possible.
AFR volunteer Adele Hanson often takes surplus food to the Chauncey, Glouster and Nelsonville branches of the library system.
“Librarians may use the food – normally snack food — in programming, for after school snacks or to stock the library blessing box,” said Hanson. “Librarians have a unique and keen insight in their communities to recognize food insecurity.”
“I know that the whole library system appreciates all the work that Athens Food Rescue does across our communities,” said Liz Hill, the branch manager at Chauncey, where The Oatmeal Project has been popular.
“Athens Food Rescue brought some single-serve oatmeal with dried blueberries to the library, and we offered it to the kids as an after-school snack,” explained Hill. “Honestly, I was not expecting it to be super-popular, but the kids loved it.”
After the original donation ran out, the library tried to keep oatmeal on hand.
“It’s easy and warming on a cold day,” Hill said. And “adults also enjoy it.”
Hanson and other AFR volunteers pick up food from donators and deliver it to agencies for distribution to Athens County residents who don’t get enough to eat. It’s a nearly every day occurrence.
The group’s members say that donations are much appreciated and volunteers are welcome. There’s information about how at AFR’s website, https://www.athensfoodrescue.com.
Contributing can also be done on their Facebook page and by sending a check (made out to Athens Food Rescue) to 35 Charles St., Athens, Ohio 45701.
