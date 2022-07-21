When it comes to helping the hungry in Athens County, Nancy Beres is a triple threat.
Beres volunteers with Athens Food Rescue, Athens County Food Pantry and the Monday Lunches program.
For all she does for Athens Food Rescue, Beres is the Volunteer of the Month.
“Nancy has been a real asset to the group,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR executive director. “In only three months’ time she has picked up almost 900 pounds of food.”
“Food security has always been important to me,” Beres explained. “It seems that our neighbors are increasingly in need.”
AFR picks up food from donators and delivers it to agencies for distribution to Athens County residents who don’t get enough to eat. This happens almost every day of the year.
“Athens Food Rescue is an amazingly simple and effective way for a community to come together,” said Beres. “Food from a store, restaurant or farm stand that would be thrown out can be picked up by a volunteer and delivered to a community service in need.”
Beres believes this is a win for everyone.
“As a volunteer I get to meet the people who are so grateful to have a place to give the food away, rather than toss it, and I get to meet the people who receive the bounty,” she said. “It’s a fulfilling task and one I highly recommend.”
