Ryan Agee has joined Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) as a staff attorney in its Athens office.
Agee has been working for SEOLS since October of 2018 in the Portsmouth office. He has experience working in many areas of poverty law there, including housing, domestic, public benefits, consumer protection, and offender re-entry.
Agee was born and raised in Preble County, Ohio and attended Preble Shawnee High School. He studied philosophy and political science and Miami University graduating summa cum laude. After college, Agee went on to attend The Ohio State Moritz College of Law, graduating in 2018. During law school, he worked at the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office and several law firms assisting in the representation of low-income clients charged with crimes.
“My work at the Public Defender’s office made me realize that most of our clients had many legal issues that went far beyond criminal charges, but our office couldn’t do anything to help them solve these problems. I joined SEOLS so that I could do more to impact the lives of low-income individuals in a comprehensive way,” Agee said.
Agee will be working primarily in the area of re-entry, housing, domestic violence and consumer law. The Athens office serves Athens, Meigs, Washington, Gallia, Morgan, Vinton and Noble counties.
In his free time, Ryan enjoys playing music, traveling, and spending time with his five brothers and two sisters.
Southeastern Ohio Legal Services is a civil legal aid law firm that helps keep the justice system fair for all regardless of how much money they have. SEOLS provides access to legal help so people can protect their livelihood, health, homes and families.
