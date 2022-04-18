The Athens High School Drama Club will stage three performances of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown on Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 24, at 2:00 p.m.
The beloved musical, based on Charles M. Schulz’ popular comic strip, features Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.
This show caps off a year’s work and dedication by the drama club, which has been active for the first time since just before the pandemic. The club has had two other productions this year – a variety show in the winter and “Arsenic and Old Lace” in the fall.
First year Drama Club advisor and play director Chad Huebner said, “These kids have been great to work with. We did have some returning actors and crew, but many of the faces are brand new to theater at the high school. We are very excited!”
Tickets for the play are $10 each and will be available at the door thirty minutes before each performance.
