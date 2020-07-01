Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany, is now accepting requests from area families and youth who need help with school supplies for this fall through the 2020 Operation Backpack program. This program, now in it's twelfth year, provides backpacks and school supplies to area youth and is a partnership between the church and over twenty area businesses who are helping provide the needed supplies. Those needing assistance are asked to call minister Willard Love at 698-7041 to request help.

Load comments