Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany, will have it's annual Clothing Give-A-Way on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. until noon. Clothing for men, women, youth and babies will be available. In addition, household items such as bedding, dishes, kitchen items, small appliances, Christmas decorations, and some furniture will also be given away. Everything is free. Airline Church is located four miles northwest of Albany on St. Rt. 681. Everyone is welcome!
