The Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at noon, there will be a luncheon for youth and their families.The event will be in the church grove and shelter house. Safety protocols will be followed and all children are welcome!
Easter Sunday will begin with a Sunrise Worship Service at 7 a.m. in the church’s shelter house in the historic church grove. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved into the church building. A continental breakfast will be served following the service.
Easter Sunday School will meet at 9:30 a.m. and Easter worship will follow at 10:30 a.m. Special music will be shared by Paul Chapman and others. Everyone is invited to attend and worship with us! Both the Good Friday service and the Easter morning worship service will stream live online on Facebook. For information on any of the services and events, please call 698-7041.
