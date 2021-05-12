Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 NW, Albany, will celebrate "Friends and Family Day" this Sunday, May 16 in the 10:30 a.m. worship service. All guests will receive a special gift. Next Sunday, May 23, the church will celebrate Pentecost Sunday with a special concert by gospel artist and Athens County resident, Jimmy Howson. Everyone is invited to these special worship services.
