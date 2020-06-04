Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany, will honor it's high school and college graduates this Sunday on "Graduate Day" in the church's 10:30 a.m. worship service. The church has returned to services in the church building practicing social distancing guidelines. In addition, at the same hour, Drive In worship is simultaneously broadcast on the church's low power transmitter (88.3) to those worshipping from their vehicles in the church parking lot. Live streaming online worship services are on Facebook at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon as well. For information on any of these services or ministries of the church call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041. The church is located four miles northwest of Albany on St Rt. 681.
