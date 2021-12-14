Airline Church of Christ's annual Live Nativity will be this Thursday and Friday evenings, Dec. 16 and 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
New this year is the interactive participation of inviting families and individuals to join in portraying the shepherds, angels, and wisemen in the nativity.
This is a drive-thru event and is everyone is welcome. The church is located at 4477 St. Rt. 681, four miles northwest of Albany.
For additional information please call 740-698-7041.
