Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 North., Albany, will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. on April 15.
On Saturday, the church will have an Easter egg hunt and luncheon. The egg hunt will begin at noon and include with special prizes, followed by a pizza luncheon for the whole family.
Easter Sunday services will begin with a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. in the church's shelter house. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors.
Following the sunrise service, a full breakfast will be served. Serving will continue until Easter worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Easter worship will include special music with minister Willard Love sharing the Easter message "HOPE!"
