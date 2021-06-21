Blaine and Boyd Cornwell, also known as the “Master’s Encouragers,” will be appearing at Airline Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 27.
The Master’s Encouragers are unique in many respects. They are twin brothers born in Athens, Ohio. Perhaps this is not as rare as it seems but the Cornwell twins work as one in an evangelic ministry as they combine team preaching and singing with team song leading in a very effective way. Their goal is to combine their talents with those in the local congregation for the purpose of encouraging the saints and saving the lost.
Since 1978, Blaine and Boyd Cornwell have traveled all over the United States proclaiming Christ in revivals, in schools, and in many congregations.
Son after becoming Christians, Blaine and Boyd arrived on the campus of Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri to prepare themselves for this specialized Christian Service. Even though both posses a degree form Ohio University and had taught in the public school system, they counted serving the Lord of greater value. Upon their graduation from Ozark Christian College in 1976, they had experience already as coaches and teachers at Ozark. The twins also caddied on the pro golf tour.
The public is invited to attend each night. A free-will offering will be taken.
