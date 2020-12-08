Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 N., Albany, will host its annual drive-thru Live Nativity, Friday and Saturday evenings, Dec. 18 and 19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. The first live nativity at the historic Airline Church was held in 1960 and the Christmas reenactment was renewed in 2006. This is a "COVID-19 safe" Christmas activity for the whole family. Those attending are asked to tune to 88.3 FM upon arrival to listen to the narrative Scriptures and the traditional Christmas carols while they view the nativity. Everyone is invited to this free event. For additional information call 698-7041.
