Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 NW, Albany, will welcome Glen and Ann Goins this Sunday morning. They will be sharing special music in the church’s morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. In addition, the church’s youth groups will be having a “Sub Sunday” to help raise funds for the upcoming 2020 Mission Trip to work with the Grundy Mountain Mission in Grundy, Virginia. The church is located four miles northwest of Albany on Rt. 681. For information on any church event or program, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
