The Albany Alumni Association is proud to present six students with a $1,000 scholarship to help pay for their education.
The scholarships are given in memory of Miss Octa Gillogly, who taught at Albany for many years.
The requirement for the scholarship is that the student must be a descendant of an Albany graduate. The last class to graduate at Albany was in 1966. Albany and other schools were consolidated to become Alexander School.
Nicole Bean, Athens, is the daughter of Todd Bean and Amme L’Heurex. Nicole is the descendant of George Bean (1912), Evelyn West (1927) and her grandfather, Laurence Bean (1948).
Emma Marie Buswell, Alexander, is the daughter of John and Sarah Buswell. Emma’s great aunt, Karen (Stanley) Smith graduated in 1962 and her grandfather, Ronald L. Stanley graduated in 1966.
Drew Harris, Alexander, is the son of Matt and Jill Harris. Drew’s grandparents were Bernard Allen (1949) and Loretta (Stout) Allen (1953).
Olivia Mayers, Vinton, is the daughter of Blair and Laura Mayers. Olivia’s grandfather, Cecil Dale Staneart graduated in 1936.
Joel Trogdon, Alexander, is the son of Nate and Lindsay Schaller. Joel’s great-uncle Baxter Ervin graduated in 1966.
T.J. Vogt, Alexander, is the son of Andy of Pam Vogt. His grandfather, Lewis Morris, graduated in1955.
The Albany Alumni Association wishes these students and all 2021 graduates the best of luck in their future education and may all their dreams be fulfilled.
